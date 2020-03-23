Stay at Home Order Expected For The State Of Michigan Today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is likely to announce a "Stay at Home" order during a press conference today.

According to sources, the order will have various exceptions, including grocery and pharmacies.

Michigan joins Ohio, Illinois, Delaware, Kentucky and Lousiana on the list of states with a "Stay at Home" order in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

