‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Means Golf Courses, Other Businesses Must Remain Closed

There's been a lot of confusion regarding Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-21 which most refer to as the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order. We have even had people reach out asking us if we know if certain businesses should remain open.

Gov. Whitmer addressed the confusion during a televised address Friday and clarified some things for all of us:

If you’re not a life-sustaining entity, you should not be out and about and your employees should be home.

During the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, which lasts until at least April 13, all non-essential workers should stay home unless going to the grocery store, caring for another person, or going to a medical appointment.

The FAQ sheet for Executive Order 2020-21 also clears some things up for us.

Q: Are golf courses allowed to stay open? A: No. While EO 2020-21 contemplates outdoor activity, opening a golf course to the public does not fall under the designation of critical infrastructure. Consequently, a golf course may not designate employees as critical infrastructure employees and authorize them come to work.

And it's not just golf courses that should be shut down during this time. Another type of business that we have been asked about are also addressed in the FAQs.

Q: May landscaping, lawncare, tree service, irrigation, and related outdoor maintenance companies operate under this order? A: No, except if the service is necessary to maintain and improve the safety, sanitation, and essential operations of a residence. Therefore, cosmetic and non-emergency maintenance and improvements to the outdoor areas of residences and businesses are not permissible under this order. Any necessary landscaping work that is carried out while the order is in effect must be done in accordance with the mitigation measures required under section 5(c) of the order.

Many people who own laundromats and dry cleaners have wondered if they can remain open, and that's addressed in the FAQs as well:

Q: Are laundromat / coin laundry employees considered critical infrastructure employees for the purposes of Executive Order 2020-21? A: Yes, these employees constitute critical infrastructure workers in the sector of public works and they are allowed to leave their home for work as needed. Like all critical infrastructure workers, their in-person work must be carried out consistently with the mitigation measures required by section 5 of the order.

If you're wondering if a business is open, it's suggested that you call them to inquire. If you have questions about whether your business is allowed to remain open, Gov. Whitmer said this during her televised address, "Any business that is not sure if they’re life sustaining to probably assume that they’re not.”

