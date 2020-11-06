The Childhood Home of Stevie Wonder

When it comes to famous Michigan musicians, you can’t get bigger than Stevie Wonder.

Stevie Wonder was born in Saginaw in 1950 as Steveland Hardaway Judkins. In 2005, a plaque was finally unveiled on a boulder to state the fact Stevie was indeed from that city. The plaque states that it sits upon the former site of a place called "The Big House" where Stevie "spent some of his early childhood years" after being born just a few blocks away.

The location of the plaque is 1314 N. 5th Avenue in Saginaw at the corner of North 5th Avenue and Farwell Street, in a parking lot (Read more about it HERE).

This was Stevie’s birthplace…but where did he spend another big chunk of his childhood?

It was in a house located at 18074 Greenlawn in Detroit, where Stevie lived during his early formative years at Motown. In 1954 when Stevie was four years old, his mother divorced his father and moved to this Detroit location from Saginaw. He attended Fitzgerald Elementary School, just one mile south from where he lived.

He was making his mark and incredible reputation with his early Motown recordings all while living here on Greenlawn. It was in September of 1962 when 12-year-old Stevie released his first album, “The Jazz Soul of Little Stevie”. After the album was released, he enrolled in the Michigan School For The Blind in Lansing.

Even though he hasn’t lived in the Detroit house for decades, Stevie still owns the property. Take a look below!