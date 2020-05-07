Stimulus Money Sent to Dead Family Members Must be Returned

So what happens when a family member receives a stimulus check for a relative that passed away with in the last couple of years? Personally, this is something I've been wondering for the last couple of months.

According to ABC12, it was previously thought surviving family members may be able to keep the funds, but the IRS is now saying it must be sent back.

What if a married couple receives a joint stimulus payment but one is no longer alive? Yup, that money has to be sent back. Think about that for a moment, a woman's husband dies and she's still grieving but has to send back the money that was intended for him. I understand why it has to be sent back but it just sucks at the same time.

What about someone that's in jail? You guessed it, that money also has to go back.

Here's what you should do according to the IRS website:

If the payment was a paper check:

Write "Void" in the endorsement section on the back of the check. Mail the voided Treasury check immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below. Don't staple, bend, or paper clip the check. Include a note stating the reason for returning the check.

If the payment was a paper check and you have cashed it, or if the payment was a direct deposit:

Submit a personal check, money order, etc., immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below. Write on the check/money order made payable to “U.S. Treasury” and write 2020EIP and the taxpayer identification number (social security number, or individual taxpayer identification number) of the recipient of the check. Include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the EIP.

Michiganders should send their checks to this address:

Kansas City Refund Inquiry Unit

333 W Pershing Rd

Mail Stop 6800, N-2

Kansas City, MO 64108