Stolen Truck Crashes Into A Springfield Business Causing A Huge Gas Leak

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

It was just another normal business day for Nature’s Design Hair Salon, until a stolen pick-up truck crashed into the Springfield business, shearing off a gas meter, causing a large gas leak Friday morning.  

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies were called to Nature’s Design Hair Salon, located in the 200-block of North 20th Street, shortly after 9 AM where they found that the truck had crashed through the outer wall of the salon with the vehicle more than halfway into the business. Due to the gas leak, North 20th Street was closed and Semco Gas company was alerted. Semco Gas secured the scene and turned off the gas.  

Witnesses say a white male driver took off from the scene of the accident prior to deputies arriving. The investigation revealed that the truck had been stolen earlier out of the city of Battle Creek. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the crash, however, the suspect remains at large. 

