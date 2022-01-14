Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Kalamazoo from Two Separate Thefts in Springfield

The three stolen vehicles recovered in Kalamazoo were from a Battle Creek area car dealership that was hit twice by thieves.

Get our free mobile app

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has released more information on the three stolen vehicles recovered from Kalamazoo. The recovered vehicles stem from two separate thefts at Henkel Auto Group, located in Springfield.

The first of the two thefts occurred on December 12, 20221. In a release at that time, the sheriff's office said three suspects showed up at the dealership that morning in a Ford F-150 truck. They then abandoned that vehicle and each of them took three other vehicles that were parked outside Henkel's offices. Investigators say that the truck that the suspects drove to the dealership was allegedly stolen out of Kalamazoo.

The second theft occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, according to the latest release from the sheriff's office. Deputies responded to the Henkel Auto Group on Dickman Road.

The Calhoun Area Multi-Jurisdiction Evidence Team (CAMJET) processed the scene. The investigation found that the suspects arrived in the same vehicle, then broke into a showroom window to gain access inside the building. Once inside, the suspects stole numerous key fobs from inside the building.

The suspects then used the stolen keys to auto-start vehicles on the property. The suspects then used one of the stolen vehicles to run over fences that surround the dealership. The suspects then fled with three vehicles.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers recovered three of the stolen vehicles. Two of the recovered vehicles were from the January 12, 2022, theft. The third recovered vehicle was the December 12, 2021 break-in and theft.

The Calhoun Area Multi-Jurisdiction Evidence Team that processed the scene is made up of officers from the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Police and Marshall Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or the Battle Creek area Silent Observer at 269-781-0912.