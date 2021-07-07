The pictures and video of this horrendous house fire in West Michigan are terrifying.

At about 4:30 A.M. on the 4th of July, Toni Jolman woke up to her dogs barking and a newspaper delivery man banging on the door yelling that her house was on fire. She told Wood TV 8 that without that man banging on the door, her family may not be alive today,

I let them (the dogs) in my room, heard a banging on the door, it was an older guy. I kind of got scared, being a female answering the door at that time. He screamed that my garage was on fire.

Seven people including a 15 week old baby and the family dogs were able to get out of the house before a propane tank exploded.

Plainfield Township House Fire

The Jolman family lost everything in that awful house fire. They were lucky to get out with their lives. If you would like to help the Jolman family you can donate to their GoFundMe page by clicking here. See the full video below recorded by the Plainfield Township Fire Department.