Stuck At Home? You Can Still Travel The World

There are so many amazing places around the world to visit. Most people never have the money or time for such trips, though. Now, with most people working and schooling from home, this is the time to visit some of of those awesome sites.

Just imagine swimming at the Great Barrier Reef, taking a tour of Buckingham Palace or visiting one or more of our country's incredible museums.

All of these places are just a click of the mouse away. With your kids home from school, you might be running out of ideas on how to keep them entertained and learning.

One idea is to visit a zoo virtually. Zoos across the country offer some really cool things you can do without even leaving your couch. The Atlanta Zoo has a panda cam and The Cincinnati Zoo offers "Home Safari Facebook Live" where every day at 3 PM they offer fun and educational activities.

A skip across the pond and you can tour Buckingham Palace or take a tour of the Tower Bridge by boat. In France you can stroll through the Louvre. Get your snorkel on and swim the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, or walk on one of the Seven Wonders of The World, The Great Wall of China.

The Coronavirus has most people stuck at home, but thanks to the internet you can still travel the world.

See People.com for the full list wonderful places you can visit and not leave home.