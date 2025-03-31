Study Reveals What Kind of Books Michigan Really Reads

It doesn't seem like reading is quite as popular as it once was. While reading used to be a primary source of entertainment and information, ease of access to video content has allowed much of the population to disregard reading altogether.

The same thing happened to me. I enjoyed reading when I was younger, but storytelling in video games and television captured my attention better. It's unfortunate because reading is such a valuable skill and there is plenty of quality content and information kept within the pages of a physical book.

Of course, that isn't the whole story. Today's readers have services that allow for digital consumption, even for comic books. As a result, there really isn't a shortage of books out there for readers to enjoy.

But for those who take their reading seriously in Michigan, there has to be a preferred genre, right?

What is Michigan's Favorite Book Genre?

From romance to mystery, fantasy to non-fiction, plenty of readers find comfort in one genre over the rest and eagerly await the next release of new and developing stories.

Using data from Cloudwards, Reader's Digest recently published a study that revealed the top book genre in each state across America. Michigan was one of six states that enjoy fantasy novels the most.

Fantasy is more publicly acceptable than it used to be with the surge in nerd culture content on the internet. Still, it was far from the most popular genre nationwide. That honor, unsurprisingly, was given to romance novels.

Still, whether Michiganders are reading through the Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings sagas for the 10th time or finding new tales in fantastical lands, they're sure to find a welcoming word to escape into the pages of.