Sturgis Police Chief Resigns After Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

The Sturgis Police Chief has resigned amid an investigation into a head-on collision with a parked vehicle which resulted in him being charged for operating while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol content.

The City of Sturgis Public Safety Director resigned after a closed session with the city commission. The Wednesday evening Sturgis City Commission session came at the request of the now former police chief, Geoffrey Smith, for the commission to consider the dismissal, suspension, or disciplining of an employee. It was during the session that Smith gave the commission his resignation letter and a separation deal was agreed upon.

Read the resignation statement below

Sturgis Police Cheif's resignation letter

Following a return to the open meeting, the commission approved a Resignation and Separation Agreement with Smith. The deal allows Smith to purchase one year of service credit to allow him to receive his full pension benefit.

Read the separation agreement in its entirety below

Smith's resignation follows him being placed on administrative leave pending further investigation of an accident in which he was arrested by the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol content. 46-year-old Smith was behind the wheel of a vehicle while off-duty that struck an SUV from behind, causing it to crash into another vehicle and a minivan.