Are you looking for a way to bring in summer with your kids as the weather gets warmer? Well look no further as the Kalamazoo Parks and Recreation will be bringing a Carnival to town to celebrate the beginning of summer. As school ends, the weather gets nicer, and the sun is shining, the kids want to get out and play. Take them to the carnival, enjoy yourselves, and kickoff summer in the best way.

The Carnival will take place on the southern side of downtown at Upjohn park, located near the Kalamazoo Farmers Market and Bronson Hospital. The Kik Pool which is located on the southeast end of the park opens on June 9th for the season, and should be open during the carnival.

Sitting in between Crosstown Parkway, Bank, Vine, and Lake streets is Upjohn park, which will be transformed to a summer start off shindig. The carnival will be June 10th from 3pm-7pm and will have a wide variety of activities. Of course there will be food, drinks, music, and other forms of entertainment as well to provide summer fun for everyone.

There will be normal carnival games like ring toss, bean bag toss, Plinko, and more that have the option to win prizes, while there are some less traditional games and activities at this carnival as well. There will also be small carnival rides like merry go rounds, carousels, along with kickball games, slip n slides, etc. that will appeal to all ages. They haven't listed any of the food, drink, or other merchandise type of vendors will be available but expect a wide variety to choose from. Kalamazoo starting summer on a great note!