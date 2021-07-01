$85M Luxury Superyacht Spotted Cruising Michigan Waters

Aside from the freighters, this may be the biggest vessel on the Great Lakes. The magnificent 209' international luxury yacht 'Scout' is in Michigan waters.

Billionaire James Berwind and his partner Kevin Clark began making sketches on a napkin of a ship designed to be a semi-permanent base from which they could explore the world. A few years and $85 million later, they set sail on their dream voyage. With a helicopter pad and a hot tub with a swim-up bar, this boat just might be nicer than your house.

The $85 million superyacht Scout was spotted June 28 on the St. Clair River heading into Lake Huron after passing under the Blue Water Bridge. As of July 1, it was anchored in Lake Huron off the east side of Mackinac Island.

The luxurious superyacht sleeps 10 guests in 5 cabins and has a crew of 17 to keep her sailing the world. Designed by London's H2 Yacht Design, a Dutch company called Hakvoort was commissioned to construct the international behemoth. With two Caterpillar engines, it can cruise at 15 knots just about anywhere in the world. (See more naval-type tech stats here.)

Of course, there are ample sundecks, areas for relaxation, and spacious quarters for the guests. The "private owner’s apartment is accessed via a library studded with nautical-themed artifacts" and includes a "hidden bar area." Scout also has a helicopter pad, a jacuzzi with a swim-up bar, and a greenhouse and dog park on board.

You can see more photos here and watch a video of the massive $85M luxury superyacht sailing Michigan waters below.

Get our free mobile app

This $5M Estate is the Most Expensive For Sale Right Now in SWMI The ultimate in lake life, this mansion in Cassopolis has a price tag of $5.1 million, making it the most expensive real estate listing in Southwest Michigan.