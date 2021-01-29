Support Building To Resume Michigan HS Contact Sports



Michigan parents and supporters of state athletic programs are telling a state house committee the Governor’s ban on contact sports in Michigan is misguided and potentially dangerous. Leaders and supporters of the “Let Them Play” organization, including Olivet High School Athletic Director Matt Seidl, say contact sports are an important part of the lives of student-athletes. They deserve the chance to compete.

A whole bunch of high school sports are not allowed to hold events throughout the state through the 21st of next month. Even competitive cheer is designated a contact sport and included in the extended ban on sports events. Some student-athletes, mostly wrestlers, are traveling out of state to compete.

Detroit Public Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti is weighing in on the issue. He leads the state’s largest public school district. Click On Detroit reports that Vitti is telling Governor Whitmer to end the sports ban. Quoting now, “To be direct, winter “contact” sports need to start. Our families have analyzed the risk of playing and they want to play. As you know, this is the same sentiment across the state among thousands of players, coaches and families for not only basketball, but hockey and wrestling as well.”

He raises the confusing issue created by the Governor that schools may reopen for in-person classes, but not sports. Something is amiss he says.

Tomorrow, the "Let Me Play"group plans to have a few thousand people at the state capitol in a rally to show support for the resumption of high school sports. And a lawsuit against the state on the issue is being prepared and may be filed any day.

The Michigan State Senate is also approving a resolution urging for the immediate resumption of high school contact sports across the state.