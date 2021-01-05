Support Groups Available for Michiganders Struggling During Pandemic

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There's a lot of people that have been struggling on many different levels throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and don't really know where to turn for help...until now.

According to ABC 12, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering a series of support groups that will help people manage the stresses that have come during the pandemic.

Dr. Debra Pinals, medical director for behavioral health and forensic programs for MDHHS:

We are excited about the opportunity to be able to offer these group supports and doing outreach to a variety of populations to try and make available resources for people that we expect would be struggling with what’s going on. This is not to try and label you as being abnormal or having a problem that other people don’t have. It’s recognizing that in this kind of disaster, we have emotions and it’s stressful and we’re pivoting a lot and there’s a lot of things we are dealing with.

Communication is so important in so many different aspects of life and until the vaccine becomes available for everyone, people need to be able to look somewhere for help.

The help is out there, you just have to ask for it.

You can find out more information on the support groups including meeting times at Michigan.gov/staywell or on their Facebook page.

If you're in need of help, you can also call 1-888-535-6136 and press “8” to talk to a Michigan Stay Well counselor.