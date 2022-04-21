Suspect Arrested In Violent Battle Creek Homicide

Battle Creek Police have announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in a violent murder, which took place last December. 42-year-old Mohamed Saleh has been charged with homicide and open murder in the death of Ian Williams.

It was December 3, 2021, when officers were dispatched to the 200-block of Michigan Avenue, on a report of a suspicious person. When they arrived on the scene, they were directed to an abandoned building, where they found 51-year-old Williams laying on the floor with severe trauma to the head. He was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital, where he later died on December 14th, 2021. Since that time, investigators worked diligently, conducting interviews, processing forensic evidence, and following up on tips from the community.

On April 14th, investigators submitted a warrant request to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office, charging Mohamed Saleh with the murder of Ian Williams. The Calhoun County prosecutor approved this charge and Saleh is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on a charge of homicide and open murder.

A release, from the Battle Creek Police Department, says that the cooperation and assistance from the community played a vital role in achieving justice for the victims of a violent crime and that the BCPD Victim Services Unit continues to be in contact with the Williams family throughout this difficult time.