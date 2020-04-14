Suspect In Battle Creek Double Murder Discovered Already In Jail

Two Battle Creek men were murdered at a west side apartment complex. A suspect was quickly identified. Detectives didn’t have to do much searching for the suspect who was discovered to already be in police custody on unrelated charges, at another location. Officers were called to Silver Star apartments by a concerned resident. The complex is off Clark Road near River Road, just a short distance from the VA Medical Center at Fort Custer. Police found 62-year-old Fred Bissel, and 41-year-old Jason Dush at an apartment. Detectives report both had been stabbed. A number of knives were found at the scene. The suspect is an acquaintance of the two victims. Detectives ID’d the suspect after reviewing surveillance video and talking with witnesses. So far, detectives aren’t sure about the motive behind the murders.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app