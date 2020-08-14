Suspect In Custody After Crashing Into Kalamazoo Apartments

Two Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputies are being praised after a vehicle pursuit ends with a suspect in custody, semi-automatic weapon confiscated, and no injuries after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy Boysen attempted a traffic stop on a car with no registration plate on Drake Road near West Michigan Avenue in Oshtemo Township. The driver of the suspect vehicle refused to stop and fled from Deputy Boysen west on KL Ave turning into Concord Apartments.

The car slowed to about 20 mph and the passenger door was opened and the front seat passenger and rear seat passenger jumped out and fled on foot. The driver’s door then opened and the driver jumped out leaving the vehicle in drive then also fled on foot. The vehicle continued moving forward only stopping when it struck an apartment building causing damage to the building.

Deputy Boysen gave chase to the suspect driver. The suspect driver tripped on a curb and when Deputy Boysen caught up to the suspect, he observed a pistol partially concealed in his pocket. The suspect was held at gunpoint until Deputy Bagley arrived to assist.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The pistol was found to be a fully loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic. The investigation determined the suspect driver is a convicted felon with a prior weapons offense.

There were no reported injuries from the vehicle crashing into the apartment building.

The suspect driver’s name is withheld pending charge authorization and arraignment.