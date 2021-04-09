Suspect In Custody For 23-Year-Old Kalamazoo Man’s Death

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has a suspect in custody after officers found the body of a Kalamazoo man Thursday.

Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate an Oshtemo Township homicide that occurred early Thursday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at approximately 1:17 a.m. on Thursday, April 8 for the 5500 block of Redcoat Lane at Colonial Manor Manufactured Homes Community in Oshtemo Township, according to Fox 17.

Google Satellite

Upon arrival, deputies located the body of a 23-year-old Kalamazoo man. The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

A suspect has been taken into custody and is lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said that the suspect is cooperating with investigators, according to Fox 17.

A heavy law enforcement presence was observed searching multiple nearby locations on Thursday, along KL Avenue across from Colonial Manor. Search efforts involved multiple deputies, investigators, a K-9 officer, a drone, submersible equipment, and a scuba response team.

Investigators are expected to hand over their findings to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office to request charges.

Google Satellite

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.