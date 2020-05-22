Suspect Records Himself Severely Beating Resident at Michigan Nursing Home [VIDEO]
We'll warn you up front that the portions of the video below are rather difficult to watch. It shows a 20-year old suspect severely beating an elderly resident at a nursing home facility in the Detroit area. It appears that the suspect set up a cellphone in order to record the beating.
So not only is he awful and mean, he's stupid as well.
Ironically, the video recorded by the suspect will be used as evidence against him. Someone shared the video with Detroit police and they were able to determine that the incident took place at the Westwood Nursing Center on Detroit's west side. Both the suspect and the 75-year-old victim were residents at the facility, but it's unclear why a 20-year-old man was living at the center.
According to Detroit's WXYZ, the suspect posted a second video showing the beating of an elderly woman who was confined to her bed. That video is yet to be released.
A law firm representing the nursing home facility provided the following statement to WXYZ-TV:
"The nursing home and its administrators are still gathering information, conducting their own investigation, and cooperating fully with the police in their own investigation. We will issue another statement once we have gathered more facts regarding the incident. One thing we want to make clear, on the record, is that this incident did not involve a nurse or any other employee of the nursing home. The individuals involved were residents. The attacker in the video was turned over to the police around 11:30 a.m. this morning by the staff at the nursing home. He is not a long-term resident of Westwood, but he was recently admitted for recovery and rehabilitation purposes on a temporary stay. Westwood has been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so. The safety, health, and well-being of our residents remains a top priority of Westwood. We will continue to monitor the situation.
Until we receive more information, we will not be able to comment further on the matter at this time."