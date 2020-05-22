We'll warn you up front that the portions of the video below are rather difficult to watch. It shows a 20-year old suspect severely beating an elderly resident at a nursing home facility in the Detroit area. It appears that the suspect set up a cellphone in order to record the beating.

So not only is he awful and mean, he's stupid as well.

Ironically, the video recorded by the suspect will be used as evidence against him. Someone shared the video with Detroit police and they were able to determine that the incident took place at the Westwood Nursing Center on Detroit's west side. Both the suspect and the 75-year-old victim were residents at the facility, but it's unclear why a 20-year-old man was living at the center.

According to Detroit's WXYZ, the suspect posted a second video showing the beating of an elderly woman who was confined to her bed. That video is yet to be released.

A law firm representing the nursing home facility provided the following statement to WXYZ-TV: