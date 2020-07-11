Suspect & Victim Sought In Friday Night Shooting

Officers in Kalamazoo are looking for the alleged victim and a shooter, following a Friday morning shooting. According to a release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the 900 block of E Stockbridge around 11:11 AM. As officers arrived, witnesses pointed them to a vehicle with the victim inside. As officers approached, the vehicle took off at high speeds. Witnesses have described both the suspect and the victim in the case, but as of this time, nobody has come forth and no arrests have been made. It’s not known if anybody was struck by gunfire. Officers did recover several spent shell casings from a handgun.