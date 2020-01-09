Suspected Impaired Driver Accused Of 3 Hit & Runs in Battle Creek

Multiple charges are being sought for a 55-year-old Battle Creek woman accused of driving impaired on a suspended license causing three separate hit and run crashes.

Battle Creek police responded at 11:57 p.m. to a report of an SUV striking the back of a car at Capital Avenue and Columbia Avenue. The driver of the car, a 19-year-old woman from Burlington, and her passenger, a 20-year-old from Union City, were uninjured according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

Witnesses told police that the SUV was heading northbound then turned around and headed east on Columbia Avenue following the initial hit and run. Police said not long after the driver of the SUV hit a fence then struck a parked car before going off the road on Riverside Drive near Chapel Hill Drive. The SUV then struck a utility pole before rolling onto its top.

Battle Creek firefighters were called to extricate the 55-year-old suspect from the wreckage. The suspect was then taken by LifeCare Ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Battle Creek police ticketed the woman for driving on a suspended license and she is suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.