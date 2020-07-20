Suspects Arrested In Three Rivers Home Invasion Used Gun, Bat & Knife

Three suspects are in custody following a home invasion in Three Rivers where the victims were threatened with a gun, baseball bat, and large knife.

Three Rivers Police were called to an armed home invasion in progress in Three Rivers on Sunday on South Constantine Street. Upon arrival, police found multiple victims who said the suspects had broken into the garage, gaining entry into the home from there. The suspects then made their way to a bedroom where two victims were sleeping and began yelling nonsensical accusations.

The suspects held multiple victims at gunpoint before one of the victims was able to lure the suspects outside of the home and lock them out. The suspects fled. Three Rivers Police K-9 Django was brought in and successfully tracked one male suspect hiding in a nearby van who was in possession of evidence from the home invasion.

Police were then able to identify the remaining two suspects involved. Officers executed a search warrant and the remaining two suspects were arrested after being located with additional evidence.

All three suspects were lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail without bond, pending arraignment on Monday. Charges included felonious assault with a gun and home invasion first-degree.

The Three Rivers Police Department was assisted by the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department and Michigan State Police.