Suspects Sought After Man Shot Several Times In Albion

The Albion Department of Public Safety is searching for the suspects involved in shooting a 45-year-old man multiple times leaving him in serious condition.

Albion Public Safety officers were called to the 900 block of Carson Street shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday after a 45-year-old man was shot multiple times in the driveway of a residence. Officers responding to the scene provided first aid to the victim who was then transferred to an area hospital by Albion Community Ambulance.

The victim is currently in serious condition and undergoing medical treatment. Investigators believe there were multiple people involved and that the victim knows the suspects.

Albion Public Safety was assisted by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan State Police. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 517-629-2700 or Albion Department of Public Safety Detective Justin Reniger at 517-629-7854.

