Suspects Sought In A Day Long Battle Creek Area Crime Spree

Suspects sought in a string of crimes beginning with a stolen vehicle, theft at an area business, fleeing and eluding law enforcement before crashing into a Battle Creek home.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify the suspects involved with a day-long crime spree. Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies from the Pennfield Township Division responded to a call for help following the larceny of a business located in the 1400 block of Capital Avenue Northeast on Tuesday, November 10 at 9:13 p.m.

Courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

The caller was able to describe the suspect vehicle. A deputy en route spotted a vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled south on Raymond Road. The suspect vehicle then continued onto Golden Avenue continuing at a high rate of speed. The pursuing deputy chose to terminate the pursuit as they entered a more populated area.

Within minutes of terminating the chase, Battle Creek Police were called to a single-vehicle crash into a building in the 900 block of Capital Avenue Southwest. Sergeant Chris Young of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says that the vehicle crashed into a garage of a home at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Gloden Avenue. The occupant(s) fled the scene before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Google Satellite

Witnesses provided conflicting information on the suspect(s). During the investigation, it was learned the vehicle was reported as being stolen from Battle Creek on the morning of Tuesday, November 11. The investigation remains ongoing.

Courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880, Silent Observer at 269-781-9700 or 269-962-7266.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to incidents related to the day-long crime spree including the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Battle Creek Police Department, the Emmett Department of Public Safety, the Battle Creek Fire Department, and the LifeCare Ambulance Service.