SW Michigan Republican Upton Wants Another Term In Congress

SW Michigan Republican Congressman Fred Upton is announcing his intent to seek yet another term. The 6th District republican has been taking some heat the last few months for failing to announce one way or another. Upton is facing GOP challengers to the 6th Congressional seat along with a strong Democratic challenge. Upton has been at odds at times with President Donald Trump. He may be addressing that issue with the following from his campaign announcement. “Someone with a different opinion can still share your goals and help you meet them. We will continue to be at the table talking with people. Not at them.”

Upton does not reference his Republican challengers. His only reference to the opposition party challenge is that he claims to have raised significantly more campaign funding than anyone else in the race.