Diesel Pro’s & Performance in Swartz Creek was completely destroyed on Monday afternoon after a massive fire engulfed the building.

According to MLive, the building which is located on Morrish Road was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and mutual aid was immediately requested.

How Did The Fire at Diesel Pro's & Performance Start?

Owner Matthew Randall believes the fire started as a technician was using a torch. He believes a piece of ash fell onto some chemicals that were on the floor, ultimately starting the fire.

Was Anyone Injured in the Swartz Creek Fire?

There were seven people inside the building when the fire broke out but thankfully everyone managed to escape without injury.

Randall also says that his guys will have wrenches in their hands by next Monday morning. Of course, it won't be in the same building as it was a total loss. Diesel Pro’s & Performance was fully covered and they plan to rebuild in the same spot.

Barbie Persails

My friend Barbie Persails who owns Beauty Realm salon which sits next door to Diesel Pro’s & Performance said that she is amazed that her building didn't catch on fire.

That was some crazy, scary stuff. I can't believe my building is still standing and that nobody was injured. Even all the vehicles around the building are still there. The fire departments and police responded so fast.

There were multiple vehicles inside the building along with some equipment that was also destroyed.

