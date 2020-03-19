Sweetwater’s Donut Mill Buys Coffee for Health Care Workers

Sweetwater's knows those on the front lines need caffeine to keep things going and is providing free coffee to Kalamazoo and Battle Creek health care workers all month.

If you think the coronavirus media hype has been unceasing, ask a health care worker about their day at the office. These are the professionals that are on the front lines day and night while we deal with a pandemic not seen in our lifetime.

No thanks is enough, and it may seem like a small thing, but Sweetwater's Donut Mill is showing their appreciation by offering area health care workers a free 12 oz. cup of coffee. No strings attached, no purchase necessary, every single day until March 30.

The bakery shared their gratitude on their Facebook page:

We want to show appreciation for all doctors, nurses, physicians assistants, medical assistants, and all other individuals who work in the healthcare community. To thank you for looking out for our health and safety, please stop by any of our Kalamazoo or Battle Creek locations for a FREE 12oz coffee.