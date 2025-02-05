Swiped Right: Michigan’s Most Popular Dating App Revealed

Love it or hate it, Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Hopefully, you took advantage of Michigan's favorite dating app during cuffing season to simplify your plans for the holiday of commercialized love.

Otherwise, you might just have to hit the app store, download another dating app, and get to swiping.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, anyone who has had the displeasure of ever using a dating app knows that location plays a huge role in how effective they are. Users of less popular apps are understandably less likely to find a match because no one around them is using the same app.

A good fisherman will tell you to go where the fish are. It's common sense.

With that in mind, there are so many apps it can be overwhelming to figure out which one to use. Some of these apps have unique gimmicks while others serve different purposes.

A prime example is the most popular dating app in America, Tinder. Tinder isn't strictly for quick hookups, but that's certainly the most common use for the app.

As popular as Tinder is, it isn't the most popular app in Michigan.

The Most Popular Dating App in Michigan

According to a study from DatingNews.com via Newsweek, Michigan's favorite app carries the namesake for the company that owns most of the apps you've tried, Match.

According to a Forbes ranking, Match is the No. 5 best dating app on the market.

Match is about as straightforward for a dating app as it gets. Profiles are simple and easy to build and the filters to narrow your searches work fairly well. When I was single and used Match, one of the better features was the 'recently online' indicator so that you wouldn't waste time swiping or messaging someone who isn't on the app anymore.

READ MORE: Is it Illegal to Have ‘Spicy Time’ In Your Car in Michigan?

READ MORE: Is it Illegal to Have ‘Spicy Time’ In Your Car in Michigan?

Of course, I had zero luck on Match. I met my partner on an app called Turn Up, which matches people based on music interests. But, again, all of these apps can be hit or miss.

Michigan was one of seven states where Match was the most popular dating app, alongside Wisconsin, North and South Dakota, Nevada, Alaska, and Georgia.

Tips for Crafting the Perfect Pure Michigan Dating Profile Forget the bathroom selfies! You're bound to find true love in the Mitten if you include these Pure Michigan prompts: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

5 Guys Women Will Encounter In The Kalamazoo Dating Scene These are pretty much taken from experiences friends have had and shared publicly on their social media, so in a way, they're kind of based on a true story. So it's also kind of sad, and I'd suggest not being one of these guys.