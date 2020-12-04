SWMI Company is One of Nine Fined for COVID-19 Safety Violations

Many investigations were initiated by employee complaints and resulted in fines for nine Michigan businesses violating workplace safety protocols.

Everyone has been talking about the businesses that have been shut down by the Governor and the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services in an attempt to curb the Coronavirus pandemic. For businesses that remain open, other rules have been implemented to stop the spread and protect the health of employees. Nine Michigan businesses have just been fined for violating those protocols.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Act requires an employer to provide a workplace that is "free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee." Not all are in compliance.

On-site inspections conducted by MIOSHA’s general industry and construction industry enforcement divisions determined nine companies allegedly committed serious violations by failing to implement necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19. Deficiencies included a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, cleaning measures and overall preparedness plans. -Michigan State Police press release

Lane Automotive of Watervliet was fined $3,500 for incidents including the lack of face coverings when employees were within six feet of each other, allowing barriers to be removed in break rooms so employee could sit next to each other and not avoiding larger meetings when social distancing was possible.

Nine Michigan businesses were fined on December 4th:

Anderson's Service Center | Midland | $400 Bayside Hospitality (Tawas Bay Beach Resort) | East Tawas | $1500 Jerry's Tire | Lake Odessa | $3500 Lane Automotive | Watervliet | $3500 Minority Auto Handling Specialists | Woodhaven | $3000 Red River Restaurant Group (FireRock Grille) | Caledonia $6300 River City reproductions and Graphics | Kentowood | $2100 United States Lighting (U Tan) | Fenton | $400 Value City Furniture | Flint | $1500

Many complaints were initiated by employees. If you feel your workplace is unsafe or would like more information about MIOSHA’s safety and health guidelines, call 855-SAFE-C19 (855-723-3219). To report health and safety concerns in the workplace, go to Michigan.gov/MIOSHAcomplaint.