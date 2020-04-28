SWMI: Open for Business- Gordon Water Systems

The short answer is "yes." Vice President Tom Duisterhof tells us you can still get Gordon Water at work and at home. They also have a new anti-viral air filter.

We're all adjusting to the new normal: working from home, moving to digital platforms, providing goods and services on a virtual or delivery basis. Many of Southwest Michigan's businesses have adapted and continue to remain open for business.

Tom Duisterhof, Vice President of Gordon Water Systems joined us to talk about one of those things essential to life: water.

The Department of Homeland Security has included all water treatment industry roles as “essential.” Workers who deliver clean, safe water, and those who manufacture, distribute, and deliver, are essential. As are those who install water systems, including technical professionals, service providers, product installers, repair and parts replacement workers and supporting operations workers. -GordonWater.com

Some customers working from home are missing the water cooler at the office and are adding home delivery or a water softener. Bottled water delivery and pickup at Gordon Water Systems has been the largest growing segment of business this year. The most revolutionary item is the anti-viral air filter. The HealthWay anti-viral air filter "captures and traps 99.99% of ultrafine particles and microorganisms down to the size of 0.007 micron passing through the system. DFS [disinfecting filtration system] reduces bioburden and inhibits microorganism’s growth through Microbiostatic condition, resulting in the most powerful indoor air purification in the world." Listen as Tom tells us more.

