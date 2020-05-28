SWMI Secretary of State Branches Will Re-Open June 1st

With the Coronavirus situation seeming to get less serious than it was 2 months ago, many businesses are beginning to re-open with altered hours to ease back into a safe way to operate. The Secretary of State has been operating on an emergency appointments only basis since the stay at home order went into affect. Now, they're getting ready to get back to business, with altered guidelines.

Beginning the week of June 1st, all of Michigan's 131 offices will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, they will continue to operate under appointment only guidelines for in person services . Those services include:

Driver licenses and state ID transactions that must be done in person (There is a tag renewal station at the Meijer at 6660 W. Main St in Kalamazoo)

Title transfers

Operator, CDL, chauffeur, mechanic and motorcycle testing

Seasonal commercial vehicle renewal

WXYZ reports that Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, said that while the Secretary of State continued services during the stay at home order, they did so in safe way to be able to open back up and keep their customers out of harms way:

While the offices were closed to the public we conducted more than 3,000 emergency appointments for essential workers and planned and implemented protocols so that we could reopen in a way that ensures the safety of employees and all Michiganders. Customers can be confident they’ll be able to conduct their business with us safely and efficiently.

To schedule an appointment with your local Secretary of State visit Michigan.gov/SOS or call 888-SOS-MICH.