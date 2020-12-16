Fresh Powder: SWMI Ski Resorts are Making Snow and Opening Soon

Tired of waiting on Mather Nature, snow farmers are working hard at Swiss Valley, Timber Ridge and Bittersweet, hoping to open the slopes before 2020 is over.

Snow farmers are our essential workers. -Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area

There's no measurable snow on the ground yet, so Southwest Michigan ski resorts have resorted to making their own. Crews are manning the massive snow guns at Swiss Valley, Timber Ridge, and Bittersweet and preparing to open soon. Swiss Valley Ski Area shared some wintery photos on December 15, the same day Bittersweet posted a video of their efforts. Timber Ridge got a head start by one day.

So, instead of falling, the snow is blowing. The lifts are ready, the skis are waxed, the goggles and masks are at the ready. Let's talk about when the opening day might be, where to ski & snowboard in Southwest Michigan, and what to know before you go.

Bittersweet Ski Resort | Otsego

350' vertical drop

20 runs

2 terrain parks

Snowline: 269-694-2820 x2

Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area | Jones

11 runs

2 terrain parks

two quad chairlifts

triple chairlift

separate learning area for skiing and snowboarding

269-244-5635

Timber Ridge Ski Area | Gobles

40 acres of skiing, snowboarding and a snow tubing park

Call ahead for hours: 269-694-9449

Ski Well, Be Well

The National Ski Areas Association has developed COVID-19 protocols under the umbrella "ski well, be well" and many resorts are implementing the directives.

Face coverings required Physical distancing in effect Daily employee wellness checks Increased cleaning and disinfection Following state and local regulations

Of course, opening day depends on weather conditions that are nearly impossible to predict accurately. In the meantime, watch the videos of the teams working hard to do Mother Nature's job and let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

