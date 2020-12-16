Fresh Powder: SWMI Ski Resorts are Making Snow and Opening Soon
Tired of waiting on Mather Nature, snow farmers are working hard at Swiss Valley, Timber Ridge and Bittersweet, hoping to open the slopes before 2020 is over.
Snow farmers are our essential workers.
There's no measurable snow on the ground yet, so Southwest Michigan ski resorts have resorted to making their own. Crews are manning the massive snow guns at Swiss Valley, Timber Ridge, and Bittersweet and preparing to open soon. Swiss Valley Ski Area shared some wintery photos on December 15, the same day Bittersweet posted a video of their efforts. Timber Ridge got a head start by one day.
So, instead of falling, the snow is blowing. The lifts are ready, the skis are waxed, the goggles and masks are at the ready. Let's talk about when the opening day might be, where to ski & snowboard in Southwest Michigan, and what to know before you go.
Bittersweet Ski Resort | Otsego
- 350' vertical drop
- 20 runs
- 2 terrain parks
- Snowline: 269-694-2820 x2
Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area | Jones
- 11 runs
- 2 terrain parks
- two quad chairlifts
- triple chairlift
- separate learning area for skiing and snowboarding
- 269-244-5635
Timber Ridge Ski Area | Gobles
- 40 acres of skiing, snowboarding and a snow tubing park
- Call ahead for hours: 269-694-9449
The National Ski Areas Association has developed COVID-19 protocols under the umbrella "ski well, be well" and many resorts are implementing the directives.
- Face coverings required
- Physical distancing in effect
- Daily employee wellness checks
- Increased cleaning and disinfection
- Following state and local regulations
Of course, opening day depends on weather conditions that are nearly impossible to predict accurately. In the meantime, watch the videos of the teams working hard to do Mother Nature's job and let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.
A successful night of snowmaking is in the books at Swiss Valley! Mother Nature graced us with lower than expected temps...
Posted by Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area on Tuesday, December 15, 2020