Taco Bell is Treating You To A Chalupa Craving Box Today

Taco Bell is making Taco Tuesday real big today with a free Chalupa Cravings box for you.

There are a couple of steps you'll have to follow, but overall it's going to be really easy for you to get free food from Taco Bell today. They pretty regularly do these massive food giveaways, but this is the first time I can remember them giving away an entire meal. Normally it's one item only, but I don't think anyone will complain about an entire box.

The Chalupa Cravings Box includes a Chalupa supreme, 5-layer burrito, crunchy taco, cinnamon twists and a medium drink. That's a lot of food for Free 99!

All you have to do is register for a Taco Bell account here, then place your order. You can do it online or on the Taco Bell app, and hit the drive thru to pick up your food . . . then it's

Well, I guess it's technically Chalupa Time, but they don't make gifs for that.

I know a lot of people ask how Taco Bell can do this during the pandemic, and it's actually because of the pandemic that they are doing it. Normally they would be doing promotions like "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" or any of the other event based national giveaways they normally do. They have to budget for those giveaways at the beginning of the year, and now with no events going on, they have to rearrange their plans to give away free food.

The bottom line is that I'm not one to question a free Chalupa, and you probably shouldn't either.