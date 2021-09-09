To the people who knew him, "Taco Bob" Ketteman was larger than life. His sudden death almost 18 months ago stunned everyone. In the aftermath of his passing, it was announced that there would be a celebration of his life, and a charitable foundation would be created. 2020 was a year like no other, but Friday (September 10th) that celebration of life will play out with a street party on the downtown Kalamazoo Mall, beginning at 5 pm and going til 10:30 pm.

And the proceeds will benefit the Taco Bob Foundation (whose stated goal is to "keep the Taco Bob attitude alive". The beneficiary Friday night will be the Chad Tough Defeat DIPG Foundation. (DIPG is Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, an aggressive brain tumor that affects basic functions as breathing, blood pressure and heart rate.)

Among the night's activities will a silent auction and according to Taco Bob's Facebook page, among the items will be "a Vintage Detroit Red Wing Jacket, t shirt and hat, a Detroit Lions jersey autographed by Ndamukong Suh, an official NFL football autographed by Gary Hogeboom, and other nice, non-sports related items.

The entertainment is Casey and Polar Vortex Band, and the Tom Petty tribute band, The Insiders.

According to an MLive story, Ketteman and wife Nancy Ketteman started in the taco business in 1985, and opened the first Taco Bob's in 1988. As of last year, there are now six location around the greater Kalamazoo area.

