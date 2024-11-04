Another Listeria Outbreak in Michigan Linked to Recalled Taco Kit

Another day, another recall in the food world after a national brand self-reported that its popular product was contaminated with listeria.

In all, 30 states, including Michigan, are affected by the recall that was announced in October by Reser's Fine Foods. According to the FDA, taco kits and other Mexican food products sold by the company included recalled chicken contaminated with listeria. The chicken was supplied by a separate company called BrucePac.

In the meantime, Reser's Fine Foods has stopped using ingredients from the supplier's impacted facility.

Of course, this is not the first time Michiganders have had to deal with products contaminated by listeria. Boar's Head deli meat and salad kits are the most recent dating back through the summer. Meanwhile, the McDonald's E.Coli outbreak is another cause for concern for Michiganders looking for an easy bite to eat.

Listeria can be problematic for anyone who comes into contact with the bacteria, but it can be serious and sometimes fatal to those with weaker immune systems, including young children and the elderly.

Listeria infection typically comes with mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, and diarrhea.

While you may not recognize the Reser's Fine Foods name, you may recognize their products labeled with the brands Bistro 28 and Don Pancho.

FDA recall Bistro 28 Example FDA loading...

attachment-FDA Recall Don Pancho loading...

Anyone who has purchased the products included in the recall from Reser's Fine Foods is encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call their customer hotline at 888-223-2127.

The graphic below lists the items included in the recall. For detailed pictures of each item, visit the FDA's website for the official recall announcement.

Resers Fine Foods Recall list FDA loading...

