Take a Dip at These 5 Stunning, Must-Visit Michigan Waterfalls

While we may still be experiencing Fall-like temperatures on this the 4th day of May in 2022, that doesn't mean that warmer weather isn't on the way. Eventually. Hopefully.

With that being said, it's probably time to start planning that summer vacation. Whether you're with the family, traveling with friends, or getting away with your significant other, one of the most refreshing trips you can take is to a waterfall that also acts as a swimming hole. You're surrounded by the gorgeous natural areas in Michigan while diving into crisp, cool water...it's a perfect relief from the warm summer months.

Here are at least 5 waterfall swimming holes you can visit this summer:

1. Tahquamenon Falls

Let's start with one of the most famous and more popular waterfalls in Paradise, Michigan, Tahquamenon Falls. For swimming purposes, you'll want to go to the Lower Tahquamenon Falls as the Upper Tahquamenon Falls has a drop of almost 50 feet. The falls are part of the Tahquamenon Falls State Park which offers 13 miles of undeveloped woodlands. Read more here.

2. Bond Falls

Located in Paulding, MI, Bond Falls has a boardwalk that offers multiple scenic viewing locations of the falls. You can swim here in the pool at the bottom of the falls however, you are strongly urged to take caution due to the currents. This one probably wouldn't be great for smaller children. Read more here.

3. Dead River Falls

That sound is incredibly soothing, isn't it? The Dead River Falls, in Marquette, are a bit off the beaten path but, apparently, well worth it. There's a series of steep drops that eventually lead to a calm pool where you'll be able to swim. There's a step-by-step guide you can follow to get the most out of your visit to the Dead River Falls here.

4. Ocqueoc Falls

Located in Ocqueoc, the Ocqueoc Falls are the only universally accessible falls in the entirety of the United States. That means it's the ideal destination for you and the whole family. There are over six miles of hiking trails, opportunities for fat-tire biking, and snow-shoeing in the winter. Find directions and more here.

5. Canyon Falls

This one is definitely not for the kids. Dubbed 'the Grand Canyon of the UP', Canyon Falls is said to be easy to reach. But, if you want to hop in, you'll need to be prepared to do a bit of cliff jumping, as seen in the above video. The area features a number of waterfalls and a gorge where you'll be doing your swimming. Find more information here.

Now, if you're in the mood to see a waterfall but not necessarily jump feet first into the water, onlyinyourstate.com has a more comprehensive list here. As well, michigan.gov has a list of all the waterfalls in Michigan that you can visit year-round. See it here.

