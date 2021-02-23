Take a Tour: Kalamazoo Mansion Includes Indoor Volleyball Court

I, once again, found myself on Zillow over the weekend browsing through mansions that I have no business fantasizing over. The chances of me ever owning one of those are...slim. And yet, I just can't help myself.

This home caught my eye because it, surprisingly, has a price tag that's under a million dollars.

For the low price of $889,000 you could call this mansion your own. Let's take a look at some of the features:

7 Bedrooms

7 Bathrooms - 5 Full and 2 Half Bathrooms

Central Air

1 Fireplace

Natural Gas

Appliances including: Washer, dryer, refrigerator, cooktop, dishwasher, microwave

Full basement

Ceramic tile and wood floors

3 Car garage

8,140 sq ft.

If you find yourself in a place where you can afford a place like this, hey, high fives all around. You can contact the listing agent, Kevan Hess, at Jaqua Realtors.

However, if you're more like me, enjoy this tour of a home I absolutely cannot afford! 😆 It's still fun to dream. Take the tour: