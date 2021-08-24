Officials: Stop Taking Horse and Cow Medicine to Protect Against COVID19

This is seriously stupid stuff. There are people out there that are taking horse and cow medicine thinking it will protect them against COVID19!

You're incredulous aren't you? Just can't believe there are wacky, stupid people who would do such a thing. Well, it's true. They won't get vaccinated, but darn it all, they'll take a horse de-wormer medicine to treat their symptoms. That's crazy!

The NY Post published an article that the FDA has had to issue a warning to COVID sufferers about the dangers of using a horse and cow de-wormer to treat their symptoms.

The warning came after a report about the rise in phone calls to poison control centers from people using the drug Ivermectin, which is commonly used to treat things like heartworm in horses and other animals. It is also sometimes used in humans, but at a much lower concentration and the FDA has no data showing it is effective as a coronavirus treatment. The FDA tweeted Sunday, "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it."

"There are approved uses for ivermectin in both people and animals,” state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said in a statement. “Patients should be advised to not take any medications intended to treat animals and should be instructed to only take ivermectin as prescribed by their physician.” Of the people who called into poison control, 85 percent experienced mild symptoms, though one was instructed to seek evaluation due to the amount of the drug consumed.

Officials say people have been picking up ivermectin from livestock supply centers and taking it. Reported side effects include rashes, nausea and vomiting and an unusual desire to whinny, gallop and moo.