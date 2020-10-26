Talking Politics In The Workplace: Where Michigan Ranks

A recent survey found 79% of Americans have been distracted by politics while at work this election season, let's talk about it.

Let's be real, a lot of us just can't wait for the election to be over. We're sick of the advertisements, sick of celebrities getting naked to convince us to vote (yeah, that's happening) and just sick of being surrounded by it.

Sure, it would be so nice if we could just stop paying attention, however, that's often not an option.

For some people, the nonstop political chatter is an integral part of their jobs but what about those where political talk is more of a distraction?

A study done by Zippia found that this year 79% of Americans have been distracted at their jobs because of the election and 47% admit to having political conversations in the workplace.

In Michigan's case, 38% of those surveyed said they have talked politics at work, which is a lot less than other states!

According to the survey, the top three states where workers admitted to talking about politics or the election while on the job are Rhode Island, Iowa and Arkansas while Nebraska and Montana tied for the "least likely" spot.

So why does it even matter if we talk about our political views at work or not?

Well, it all comes down to people being comfortable and also being able to do their job functions properly.

Not only is it a distraction but Zippia also found through their survey results that "More than 1-in-3 believe if their employer knew their political beliefs they could potentially experience negative repercussions..."

Other reasons talking politics at work is probably a bad idea is that it can create a negative discourse between employees and sometimes even a hostile environment, which can cut down productivity and certainly can damage morale.

That being said, I personally don't think there is an issue with casual political talk at work but there needs to be boundaries. be it boundaries set by your employer, your coworkers or even yourself, just keep in mind "time and place."

I know we all are excited and ready for this election to be over, unfortunately the animosity and debating doesn't always just stop after we get the results. All in all, the president does not get to decide how we interact with each other based on political beliefs. It is up to us to have meaningful conversations and exchange ideas in ways that don't interrupt other things that matter.

If you do choose to engage in some political discussions, here are some important things to keep in mind: