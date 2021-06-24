Set Sail for Sunday Brunch on this Traverse City Tall Ship

The only thing better than a delightful Sunday brunch overlooking Grand Traverse Bay is a delicious meal ON the bay in the tall ship Manitou.

This is a weekend adventure that has to go on your Michigan summer bucket list. A leisurely brunch on the serene waters of Grand Traverse Bay aboard the Manitou, a replica of an 1800s schooner.

The ship

Modeled on cargo schooners that sailed the Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean in the nineteenth century, the Manitou is 114' in length with a beam of 21'. The vessel can carry up to 59 passengers, plus crew.

The Brunch

A flavorful brunch is prepared in the ship's galley. As with the best of brunches, alcohol may be a factor. Your first spicy bloody mary, mimosa or screwdriver is included in the price of the cruise, with an open bar for those who want to indulge further. Non-alcoholic beverages are also offered to wash down the fare.

The Particulars

Brunch cruises aboard the Manitou sail from 10 am to Noon, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September 5. Passage will cost landlubbers $70 for passage.

Other maritime adventures

Sailing out of Traverse City, Michigan, Manitou also offers a noon sail, afternoon sail, and a popular, relaxing, romantic evening sail. Each adventure is two hours in length. Manitou also offers multi-day cruises in September. A special summertime excursion is the Manitou Moomers Ice Cream Sail. Enjoy two scoops of Moomers ice cream while taking in breathtaking views of the Traverse City shoreline and Old Mission Peninsula. Wednesdays in July and August, you can book passage on the music cruise and 3-4 day junkets are available in September for hardier seafarers. The tall ship Manitou is your ticket to summer adventure in Michigan.

Looking for an adventure closer to home? Sail from South Haven to the 19th century on Friends Good Will.

