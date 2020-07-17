Saturday is the 3rd Annual Talons Out Honor Flight Veterans event in Battle Creek. If you’re not sure what the Talons Out Honor Flight is, then read on. It’s something we all can get behind. Talons Out Honor Flight, Inc. of Southern MI is a Non-Profit Organization that sends Veterans to Washington D.C., free of charge, to see the memorials in their Honor.

Event coordinator Jennifer Abrams was a guest on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins on Friday to talk about the cause and the event.

“It’s very important, especially for World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans to see these memorials. Most have never seen them,” said Abrams. “When they land in Washington, D.C., they get on a charter bus and get a full escort, just like the President, to all of the various memorials. They never have to stop for a traffic light. It’s a full escort.”

The fundraising event is Saturday, July 18th at 2 pm at J. B. Whiskey in Battle Creek and Abrams says everybody is invited. Bring a veteran out. They eat free, as do active-duty personnel. There will be a “ride-in” from American Legion Post #298 on 20th Street. You can be part of the honor ride whether you’re a member of not. A tribute to veterans will be hosted by U.S. Air Force Col. Frank J. Walker (Ret.) at 2:45 pm. It’ll include a flyover by The Hooligans, great music from “Sierra Shame” beginning at 3:30 pm.

“It’s important that we raise the funds because the veterans who make the flight never pay a dime. And we’ll have a surprise as some veterans will be getting their orders to fly on the next flight in 2021.”

There’s a mailbox at J.B. Whiskey’s where you can drop off a donation any time, or you can donate on line.

When: July 18, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Where: JB’s Whiskey Old Style Grill 3905 W. Dickman Rd.

Springfield, MI 49037 United States + Google Map

