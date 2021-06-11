Missing Endangered Benton Harbor Girl in need of Medication

Michigan State Police say a missing 15-year-old from Benton Harbor suffers from frequent seizures and requires medication.

Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing girl from Benton Harbor. Tamare'a Barnett-Johnson was last seen in the 700 block of Pavone Road in Benton Harbor Michigan. Tamare'a is without her very much needed medication she takes for frequent seizures.

Tamare'a is described as a 15-year-old Black female, standing 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 168 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a bright pink, multi-colored jacket.

Michigan State Police initially thought the missing teen was male but learned that it is not the case.

If you have information on Tamare'a's whereabouts or disappearance you are asked to call 911 or the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269-927-8414.