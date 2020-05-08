Target Adding Same Day Delivery to Orders

You can add Target to your list of retailers now jumping on the same-day delivery train. According to WILX, the retailer is making quick work on getting the technology done for the same day delivery and will use a service called "Deliv."

Target's service "Deliv" is the second time that they have gotten into the delivery app game as they also bought "Shipt" a few years ago. The technology of Shipt will help them with the technology of their new service app.

Target is trying to compete with Amazon and Walmart, both of which have same day delivery. Target's new "Deliv" app will allow customers to order online and get same day delivery quickly and more efficiently. More on it here.