Taste of Home Features Kalamazoo Resident’s Recipe for Cherry Filled Dessert

Nothing says "Michigan" quite like the cherry. It's vibrant, tart. It's summer. It shouldn't be surprising that the noble cherry is the key ingredient in a recently featured Taste of Home dessert recipe submitted by Brenda Parker of Kalamazoo. According to Parker, The Cherry Pudding Cake is "A cross between a cake and a cobbler, this dessert is a hit whenever I make it to share at a potluck. My family insists I make an extra batch to leave at home. A neighbor shared the recipe over 30 years ago."

Over my isolation birthday weekend, I decided to give this recipe a try. Below you'll see a step-by-step guide to making your very own Cherry Pudding Cake. Enjoy!

As you can see from the penultimate photo, the batter rose up and around the cherry mixture and created a crunchy, sugary crust. It's a very dense dessert, somewhere between a slice of coffee cake and a scone. With 2 1/2 cups sugar, this cake was already sweet enough for me and paired perfectly with a cup of black coffee for breakfast the following day. The batter, itself, is neutral and very versatile; I'm thinking of trying it next time with peaches, blueberries, and vanilla extract.

Great recipe, Brenda Parker! Thanks for sharing.