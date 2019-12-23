5 Favorite Tattoo Shops In Southwest Michigan 2019

After over 8,000 votes we now know Southwest Michigan's favorite tattoo shops.

Congrats to all of the shops nominated. There are many tattoo shops in this area. To be in the 47 is a big deal. Congrats to you all.

47 tattoo shops from South Haven to Battle Creek and everywhere in between were nominated by our audience. After voting closed at 11:59pm on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 a third party poll company audited the results to prevent fraudulent votes and we now have the following results.

#5. Blackwater Ink Allegan made it's first appearance on this poll receiving 6.03% of the vote.

Blackwater Ink Tattooing

882 Marshall St,

Allegan, MI 49010

#4. Hot Rodders Ink in Three Rivers after reaching #3 on this poll last year they had another strong showing in 2019 with 6.16% of the vote.

Hot Rodders Ink

124 N Main St #2,

Three Rivers, MI 49093

#3. Art & Soul Tattoo in Portage and Kalamazoo hit the top spot last year, but dropped to #3 in 2019. Still however, a very strong showing as they received 8.87% of the vote.

Art & Soul Tattoo

6021 S Westnedge Ave,

Portage, MI 49002

#2. Portfolio Ink in Three Rivers rises 2 spots from last year receiving 11.49% of the vote.

Portfolio Ink

1119 W Michigan Ave,

Three Rivers, MI 49093

#1. Infinity Ink in Sturgis Climbs from #2 last year to the #1 spot in 2019 with 11.79% of the vote.

Infinity Ink Tattoo

228 W Chicago Rd,

Sturgis, MI 49091

You can see the full poll results below.

Click here to see the results of the 2018 poll.