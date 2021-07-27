Teacher Tells Students Not To Tell Their Parents About Their ‘Equity Survey’

I have told my listeners and readers for years that they must be involved with their child’s education in a much more intimate way than I had to with my children. Here is a perfect example of why you should heed that advice. This is a story about a school in Minnesota but these days it easily could be a school in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo or any public school in Michigan.

The Epoch Times is reporting about Haylee Yasgar, a 4th-grade student in the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. The students were required to take an equity survey. An equity survey that the children had a hard time understanding the questions even after their teacher attempted to answer their questions. According to Haylee, their teacher told them they were not allowed to tell their parents about this “equity survey” let alone ask them for help.

Get our free mobile app

Haylee told the school board:

“My teacher said that I could not skip any questions even when I didn’t understand them. One question asked us what gender we identify with. I was very confused along with a lot of other classmates”

She went on to say the students were not allowed to “repeat any of the questions to our parents.”

She then told the school board that:

“Being asked to hide this from my mom made me very uncomfortable, like I was doing something wrong”

Hear it for yourself:

The school district has not responded to a request for comment.

Why would a teacher insert themselves between the relationship of a parent and their child?

Are they trying to harm that relationship?

Are they embarrassed about what they are doing?

One last question; have they been fired yet?