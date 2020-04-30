ABANDONED MICHIGAN: Tearing Down The Palace of Auburn Hills

The Palace of Auburn Hills – home of the Pistons, Vipers and Detroit Shock – has been closed since 2017.

The Palace opened in the summer of 1988 and after a short 29 years, closed for good, with Bob Seger performing its last Rock concert.

Many of Rock's greatest were here over that short time. The seemingly endless lineup of performers included: AC/DC, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, David Bowie, Bruno Mars, Cheap Trick, Cher, Eric Clapton, Andrew Dice Clay, Joe Cocker, Phil Collins, Bill Cosby, Crosby Stills & Nash, The Cure, Def Leppard, Neil Diamond, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Peter Frampton, Grand Funk, Grateful Dead, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Jethro Tull, Joan Jett, Billy Joel, Kiss, Madonna, Paul McCartney, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Motley Crue, Page & Plant, Tom Petty, Phish, Pink Floyd, Poison, Rush, Rod Stewart, Roger Waters, Sting, U2, and Van Halen..... …..and that's just a tip of the iceberg!

Take a look at the photos below that depict the demolition, which began in February 2020.

Sad, sad, sad.....

PALACE 1

PALACE 2

PALACE 3

PALACE 4