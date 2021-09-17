Ted Nugent Attending Constitution Day Rally in Centreville Michigan

Ted Nugent among those attending Constitution Day rally small in a village in Southwest Michigan Friday, September 17.

Centreville Michigan is the county seat of St. Joseph County with a population of less than 1,500 and is preparing for crowds attending a Constitution Day rally that begins at 11:00 a.m. Friday. The political rally is drawing big names to the small village, including rocker Ted Nugent and his wife.

Nugent’s appearance is part of the Jack Coleman Presents Ted & Shemane Nugent Constitution Tour, featuring various Michigan Republican candidates for elected office. Others attending include gun rights activist and Arkansas politician Jan Morgan.

The event will cause the closure of the small village’s main street. Centreville Public School administrators decided it was their student’s best interest to have a half-day to avoid transportation in possible security issues.

Those security concerns stem from rumors that attendees could possibly exercise their Second Amendment rights by openly carrying firearms as well as the potential for counter-protesters. Those security concerns also have some employees of the St. Joseph Courthouse concerned. The rally will take place mere feet from the front of the courthouse, causing some employees to seek a half-day as well.

Organizers of the event say they have hired their own security. St Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite said his department will have extra patrols throughout the event, but that they do not anticipate any elevated threats to the public.

The Constitution Day rally will run through 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, in downtown Centreville.