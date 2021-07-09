Ted Nugent Surprises Battle Creek Bar By Dropping By

Patrons at Barney's Bar in Bedford north of Battle Creek got a surprise when Michigan rock icon Ted Nugent stopped by.

A photo of Ted's visit was shared on the Battle Creek-based Facebook group Carryout Club with the caption:

Thank you so much to Ted Nugent for supporting my grandma’s restaurant, Barney’s Bar!! We appreciate you!

Barney's is at M-37 and Hutchenson Road in Bedford and prides itself on the Barney Burger.

Those who were lucky enough to have been at Barney's that evening will have a story to tell including someone who commented they sat across from Ted's table.

Barney's receives a 4 1/2 star rating on Yelp including this comment:

My family has been coming to Barney's for well over 40 years. We always get the turkey sub - it's loaded with thick stacked smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato & mayo on Homemade sour dough bread. It's a dive but the food & drinks are great. And Gloria is a wonderful server!

On Google they're also 4.4 stars with reviews like

Barney burger is worth the drive if you love bar food. So good! Cook to order like I asked for too. Service was on point as well. This little bar&grill has been there a long time-and all the locals know this is where you go to get a delicious burger! Seems like everyone knows your face and treats you with friendship. Bedford MI is lucky to have this little corner bar! I had the Barney Burger. It's was great for the price. Food here is cheap and good. Drinks are cheap too. Great place to stop in for a quick bite and a beer. Onion rings we're really good too.

So Barney's is the place to go in Bedford. Where else can you score a great burger? We'd start here:

