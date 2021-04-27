16-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Battle Creek Shooting

A Battle Creek teen was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon shooting.

Battle Creek Police responded to a call reporting shots were fired in the 200 block of Ardmoor Drive just after 4:00 p.m. Monday in Bedford Township. Upon arrival, a neighbor notified officers that bullets had gone through her window.

Simultaneously, police learned a male teen was taken via private vehicle to the emergency room of Bronson Battle Creek with a gunshot wound, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. After being treated and stabilized, the 16-year-old was transferred to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Investigators interviewed the victim at the hospital but he was uncooperative and police were unable to get further information on a possible suspect. A witness told officers that she heard an argument and looked outside seeing two men standing beside a car by the Orchard Park basketball courts. She said it appeared that the two men were arguing with someone inside the vehicle.

The witness left the room prior to hearing gunfire. Multiple bullets entered her home though she was uninjured. Investigators found evidence showing at least two guns were involved in what they described as an exchange of gunfire.

The wounded teen ran to a home a few blocks away and a resident there brought him to the hospital. The 16-year-old was shot in the chest. He was initially listed in critical condition but has since improved. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Mulitple officers including a K-9 canvassed the area for further evidence but none was located.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.